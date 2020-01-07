BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BGC PARTNERS, INC. is a leading global full-service inter-dealer broker, specializing in the trading of financial instruments and related derivatives products. BGC Partners provides integrated voice, hybrid, and fully electronic execution and other brokerage services to some of the world’s largest and most credit worthy banks, broker-dealers, investment banks and investment firms for a broad range of global financial products, including fixed income securities, foreign exchange, equity derivatives, credit derivatives, futures, structured products and other instruments. Through its eSpeed and BGCantor Market Data brands, BGC also offers financial technology solutions and market data and analytics related to selected financial instruments and markets. Named after fixed income trading innovator B. Gerald Cantor, BGC Partners has offices in New York and London, as well as in Beijing, Chicago, Copenhagen, Hong Kong, Istanbul, Mexico City, Nyon, Paris, Seoul, Singapore, Sydney, Tokyo and Toronto. “

A number of other brokerages have also commented on BGCP. ValuEngine lowered shares of BGC Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of BGC Partners from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BGCP opened at $5.85 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 1.44. BGC Partners has a one year low of $4.46 and a one year high of $6.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15. The firm had revenue of $521.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.05 million. BGC Partners had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 35.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BGC Partners will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BGC Partners by 98.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,565,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,410 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of BGC Partners by 650.8% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 191,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 165,874 shares in the last quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC boosted its stake in shares of BGC Partners by 68.6% in the 3rd quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 3,562,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449,619 shares in the last quarter. GQ Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BGC Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $150,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of BGC Partners by 299.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 278,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 208,531 shares in the last quarter. 53.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BGC Partners

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a brokerage and financial technology company worldwide. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, energy and commodities, insurance, and futures. The company also provides other services that include trade execution, broker dealer, clearing, trade compression, post-trade, information, and other back office services to financial and non-financial institutions.

