Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) Shares Up 5.3%

Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) rose 5.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $28.80 and last traded at $28.74, approximately 1,597,100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 18% from the average daily volume of 1,348,092 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.30.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Big Lots from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Big Lots in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Big Lots from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.92.

Get Big Lots alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.92.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last released its earnings results on Friday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.02. Big Lots had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 4.83%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. Big Lots’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Big Lots, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio is 29.70%.

In other news, Director Marla C. Gottschalk bought 1,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.06 per share, with a total value of $50,061.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,704 shares in the company, valued at $479,070.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIG. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Big Lots by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,305,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,190,000 after purchasing an additional 20,170 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Big Lots by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,423,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,885,000 after buying an additional 28,413 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Big Lots by 8.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 896,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,658,000 after buying an additional 67,682 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Big Lots by 212.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 855,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,487,000 after buying an additional 581,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its position in Big Lots by 22.7% in the second quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 815,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,328,000 after acquiring an additional 150,912 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.95% of the company’s stock.

Big Lots Company Profile (NYSE:BIG)

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

See Also: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Big Lots Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Lots and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.