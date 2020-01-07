Biglari (NYSE:BH) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $101.05

Biglari Holdings Inc (NYSE:BH) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $101.05 and traded as high as $119.00. Biglari shares last traded at $117.60, with a volume of 1,122 shares changing hands.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $111.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Get Biglari alerts:

Biglari (NYSE:BH) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. Biglari had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The firm had revenue of $160.22 million during the quarter.

In other news, CEO Sardar Biglari bought 1,971 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $107.10 per share, for a total transaction of $211,094.10. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 6,213 shares of company stock worth $2,654,667. Corporate insiders own 57.59% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Biglari by 62.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 28,262 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,935,000 after buying an additional 10,865 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Biglari by 134.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 6,090 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 3,495 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Biglari by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,060 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Biglari by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Biglari by 213.1% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 479 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter.

About Biglari (NYSE:BH)

Biglari Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates and franchises restaurants in the United States. The company owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under the Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin names. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 413 Steak n Shake company-operated restaurants and 213 franchised units; and 4 Western Sizzlin company-operated restaurants and 55 franchised units.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Biglari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biglari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.