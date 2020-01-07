Bilibili Inc – (NASDAQ:BILI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Bilibili Inc – (NASDAQ:BILI) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.55.

Several analysts have weighed in on BILI shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bilibili in a research note on Friday. Nomura boosted their price objective on Bilibili from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. ValuEngine downgraded Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, TheStreet raised Bilibili from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th.

Get Bilibili alerts:

Bilibili stock traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $23.21. 10,694,956 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,630,166. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of -61.08 and a beta of 1.87. Bilibili has a one year low of $13.23 and a one year high of $23.45.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 18th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.87). The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Bilibili had a negative net margin of 18.27% and a negative return on equity of 14.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 72.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.72) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Bilibili will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC bought a new position in Bilibili during the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bilibili during the third quarter worth $177,000. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Bilibili by 8.9% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Bilibili during the third quarter worth $252,000. Finally, TradeLink Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bilibili during the third quarter worth $304,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.61% of the company’s stock.

About Bilibili

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a platform that covers a range of genres and media formats, including videos, live broadcasting, and mobile games. Bilibili Inc has a strategic collaboration agreement with Tencent Holdings Limited for sharing and operating existing and additional anime and games on its platform in China.

Featured Story: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for Bilibili Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bilibili and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.