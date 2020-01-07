Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Black Knight, Inc. engages in the provision of integrated technology, workflow automation and data and analytics to the mortgage and real estate industries, through its subsidiaries. It operates through the Technology and Data and Analytics business segments. Technology segment offers software and hosting solutions which support loan servicing, loan origination and settlement services. Data and Analytics segment provides property ownership data, lien data, servicing data, automated valuation models, collateral risk scores, prepayment and default models, lead generation and other data solutions. Black Knight Inc., formerly known as Black Knight Financial Services Inc., is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL. “

BKI has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Black Knight from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Compass Point cut Black Knight from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating and issued a $66.00 target price (up previously from $64.00) on shares of Black Knight in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $65.27.

Shares of NYSE:BKI opened at $64.45 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.01. Black Knight has a 1 year low of $45.18 and a 1 year high of $64.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. Black Knight had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The company had revenue of $299.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Black Knight will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Black Knight news, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour bought 17,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $57.85 per share, with a total value of $1,022,498.75. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 78.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Black Knight by 1.7% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Black Knight by 2.6% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Black Knight by 4.9% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Black Knight by 2.8% during the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 15,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.09% of the company’s stock.

Black Knight Company Profile

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions to the mortgage and consumer loan, real estate, and capital market verticals in the United States. Its Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprises MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans that automates various areas of loan servicing; Bankruptcy / Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of different workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors by automating billing and invoice process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

