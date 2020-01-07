BNP PARIBAS/S (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Strong Sell”

ValuEngine downgraded shares of BNP PARIBAS/S (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut BNP PARIBAS/S from an overweight rating to an equal rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, September 13th. Societe Generale lowered BNP PARIBAS/S to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised BNP PARIBAS/S from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. BNP PARIBAS/S currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $40.50.

BNPQY opened at $29.58 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.81 and a 200 day moving average of $25.39. BNP PARIBAS/S has a 52-week low of $21.75 and a 52-week high of $30.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $73.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.75, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.12.

BNP PARIBAS/S (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. BNP PARIBAS/S had a return on equity of 7.07% and a net margin of 17.87%. The company had revenue of $12.11 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that BNP PARIBAS/S will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BNP PARIBAS/S Company Profile

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

