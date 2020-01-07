Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Boxlight Corporation is an educational technology development company. It offers interactive educational products which consist of software, classroom technologies, professional development and support services. Boxlight Corporation is headquartered in Lawrenceville, Georgia. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BOXL. National Securities assumed coverage on Boxlight in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Boxlight from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Boxlight in a report on Sunday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $4.08.

BOXL opened at $1.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.73. Boxlight has a 12 month low of $1.03 and a 12 month high of $4.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.05.

Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). Boxlight had a negative net margin of 16.98% and a negative return on equity of 93.01%. The firm had revenue of $11.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.81 million. On average, analysts forecast that Boxlight will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOXL. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Boxlight during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Boxlight by 319.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 8,883 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Boxlight during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Boxlight by 188.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 371,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 242,393 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.16% of the company’s stock.

Boxlight Company Profile

Boxlight Corporation, an education technology company, develops, sells, and services interactive classroom solutions for the education market worldwide. The company provides a range of interactive classroom technology products primarily targeted at the K-12 education market. Its products include interactive projectors, interactive flat panel displays, interactive touch projectors, touchboards, and MimioTeach that could turn any whiteboard interactive; and accessory document cameras, teacher pads for remote control, and assessment systems.

