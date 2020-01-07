BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT) Stock Price Up 11.3%

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT) rose 11.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.33 and last traded at $8.26, approximately 1,363,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 90% from the average daily volume of 719,166 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.42.
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.20. The stock has a market cap of $165.73 million, a P/E ratio of 2.26 and a beta of -0.21.
BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The oil and gas company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter. BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 8,970.12% and a net margin of 98.37%. The firm had revenue of $12.16 million for the quarter.
About BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT)
BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust operates as a grantor trust in the United States. The company holds overriding royalty interest comprising a non-operational interest in minerals in the Prudhoe Bay oil field located on the North Slope of Alaska. The Prudhoe Bay field extends approximately 12 miles by 27 miles and contains approximately 150,000 gross productive acres.
Recommended Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?
Receive News & Ratings for BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.