BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT) Stock Price Up 11.3%

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT) rose 11.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.33 and last traded at $8.26, approximately 1,363,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 90% from the average daily volume of 719,166 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.42.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.20. The stock has a market cap of $165.73 million, a P/E ratio of 2.26 and a beta of -0.21.

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The oil and gas company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter. BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 8,970.12% and a net margin of 98.37%. The firm had revenue of $12.16 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BPT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 35,704 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 2,732 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust by 152.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 168,744 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,610,000 after buying an additional 101,914 shares during the last quarter. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust operates as a grantor trust in the United States. The company holds overriding royalty interest comprising a non-operational interest in minerals in the Prudhoe Bay oil field located on the North Slope of Alaska. The Prudhoe Bay field extends approximately 12 miles by 27 miles and contains approximately 150,000 gross productive acres.

