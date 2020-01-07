Brady Corp (BRC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 on January 31st

Brady Corp (NYSE:BRC) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 19th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.218 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th.

Brady has raised its dividend by an average of 0.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 33 consecutive years. Brady has a dividend payout ratio of 35.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Brady to earn $2.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.87 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.1%.

Brady stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,114. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Brady has a twelve month low of $43.19 and a twelve month high of $59.11.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $287.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.67 million. Brady had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Brady will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Brady from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Brady from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brady from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.67.

In related news, CEO J Michael Nauman sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $175,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Bentley Curran sold 13,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total transaction of $802,110.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,329,821.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 48,687 shares of company stock valued at $2,775,650. Corporate insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials and printing systems for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training.

