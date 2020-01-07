Bridge Protocol Trading 23.1% Higher This Week (BRDG)

Bridge Protocol (CURRENCY:BRDG) traded 18.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. One Bridge Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bridge Protocol has traded 23.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bridge Protocol has a total market capitalization of $92,744.00 and approximately $44.00 worth of Bridge Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Phoenix (PHX) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000091 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000428 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded up 51.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Bridge Protocol

Bridge Protocol is a token. Bridge Protocol’s total supply is 450,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 224,088,259 tokens. The official message board for Bridge Protocol is medium.com/@bridgeprotocol . Bridge Protocol’s official website is www.bridgeprotocol.io . Bridge Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BridgeProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bridge Protocol is /r/iambridgeprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Bridge Protocol Token Trading

Bridge Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bridge Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bridge Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bridge Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

