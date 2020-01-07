Brokerages Anticipate Hanmi Financial Corp (NASDAQ:HAFC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $49.70 Million

Brokerages predict that Hanmi Financial Corp (NASDAQ:HAFC) will report sales of $49.70 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Hanmi Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $51.50 million and the lowest is $48.40 million. Hanmi Financial posted sales of $51.95 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Hanmi Financial will report full-year sales of $198.70 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $194.80 million to $203.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $202.40 million, with estimates ranging from $198.70 million to $206.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Hanmi Financial.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 4th. The bank reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. Hanmi Financial had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 14.93%. The business had revenue of $50.72 million during the quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Hanmi Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.50.

NASDAQ:HAFC traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $19.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,494. Hanmi Financial has a 12-month low of $17.01 and a 12-month high of $24.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $609.52 million, a P/E ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.21.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hanmi Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hanmi Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hanmi Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $221,000. Anderson Fisher LLC increased its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 11,334 shares of the bank’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 3,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 18,201 shares of the bank’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 5,927 shares in the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hanmi Financial

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

