Brokerages Set Shop Apotheke Europe NV (ETR:SAE) PT at €47.83

Shares of Shop Apotheke Europe NV (ETR:SAE) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €47.83 ($55.62).

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €46.00 ($53.49) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €52.00 ($60.47) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($58.14) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays set a €45.00 ($52.33) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th.

Shares of ETR:SAE traded down €0.65 ($0.76) during midday trading on Monday, reaching €41.85 ($48.66). 12,508 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €40.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €36.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $505.34 million and a PE ratio of -15.00. Shop Apotheke Europe has a 12 month low of €28.30 ($32.91) and a 12 month high of €44.25 ($51.45). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.01, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 3.17.

Shop Apotheke Europe Company Profile

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Belgium, the Netherlands, France, Italy, and Spain. It provides non-prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Venlo, the Netherlands.

