Brokerages Set Shop Apotheke Europe NV (ETR:SAE) PT at €47.83

Shares of Shop Apotheke Europe NV (ETR:SAE) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €47.83 ($55.62).

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €46.00 ($53.49) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €52.00 ($60.47) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($58.14) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays set a €45.00 ($52.33) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th.

Shares of ETR:SAE traded down €0.65 ($0.76) during midday trading on Monday, reaching €41.85 ($48.66). 12,508 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €40.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €36.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $505.34 million and a PE ratio of -15.00. Shop Apotheke Europe has a 12 month low of €28.30 ($32.91) and a 12 month high of €44.25 ($51.45). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.01, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 3.17.

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Belgium, the Netherlands, France, Italy, and Spain. It provides non-prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Venlo, the Netherlands.

