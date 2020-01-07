Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) Issues Earnings Results

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The basic materials company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.24), Bloomberg Earnings reports. Cal-Maine Foods had a negative net margin of 0.31% and a positive return on equity of 0.07%. The business had revenue of $311.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.90 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Cal-Maine Foods stock traded down $3.34 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $39.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,682,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,412,429. Cal-Maine Foods has a twelve month low of $36.65 and a twelve month high of $47.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.26 and a 200-day moving average of $41.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.72 and a beta of 0.41.

Get Cal-Maine Foods alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on CALM. Stephens set a $45.00 price target on Cal-Maine Foods and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. BidaskClub lowered Cal-Maine Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Cal-Maine Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th.

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

Featured Article: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Cal-Maine Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cal-Maine Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.