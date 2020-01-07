Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $2.75 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. is an immunotherapy company which specializes in cell process optimization, development and manufacturing. Its product candidate consists of NBS20, a targeted cancer immunotherapy product for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; NBS10, an ischemic repair product to preserve heart muscle function following an acute myocardial infarction and NBS03D, an immune modulation product for the treatment of diabetes which are in different clinical trials. Caladrius Biosciences, Inc., formerly known as NeoStem, Inc., is headquartered in New York. “

CLBS opened at $2.84 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.50. The firm has a market cap of $29.12 million, a PE ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.60. Caladrius Biosciences has a twelve month low of $2.00 and a twelve month high of $5.44.

Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.04). Research analysts forecast that Caladrius Biosciences will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Caladrius Biosciences stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Caladrius Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CLBS) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 207,973 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 14,740 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 2.00% of Caladrius Biosciences worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.98% of the company’s stock.

About Caladrius Biosciences

Caladrius Biosciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing products in cardiovascular and autoimmune disease that have the potential to restore the health of people with chronic illnesses. Its product pipeline includes CLBS12, CLBS14, and CLBS03. The company was founded on September 18, 1980 and is headquartered in Basking Ridge, NJ.

