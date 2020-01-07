Caleres (NYSE:CAL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Caleres, Inc. is a footwear retailer and wholesaler. The Company is involved in the operation of retail shoe stores and e-commerce Websites as well as the design, sourcing and marketing of footwear for women and men. Its operating segment consists of Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio. The company brands include Nike, Skechers, Bearpaw, Converse, Vans, New Balance, adidas, Asics, Sperry and Sof Sole, LifeStride, Dr. Scholl’s, Fergalicious, Naturalizer and Carlos. Caleres, Inc., formerly known as Brown Shoe Company, Inc., is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri. “

Get Caleres alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CAL. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Caleres in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Loop Capital cut their price target on Caleres to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Caleres in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Caleres from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Caleres has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.80.

Shares of NYSE:CAL traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $23.56. The stock had a trading volume of 274,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,095. Caleres has a 12 month low of $14.30 and a 12 month high of $32.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.71. The company has a market cap of $960.68 million, a P/E ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 0.85.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The textile maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.03). Caleres had a negative net margin of 0.44% and a positive return on equity of 13.84%. The firm had revenue of $792.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $819.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. Caleres’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Caleres will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caleres during the third quarter worth $8,691,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caleres during the third quarter worth $7,935,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caleres during the second quarter worth $3,575,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Caleres by 27.9% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 801,905 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $15,974,000 after buying an additional 175,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caleres by 106.5% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 325,407 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,618,000 after buying an additional 167,859 shares in the last quarter. 97.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caleres Company Profile

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, Canada, Guam, and Italy. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label casual, dress, and athletic footwear products to women, men, and children.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Caleres (CAL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Caleres Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caleres and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.