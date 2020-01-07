Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.06

Shares of Calfrac Well Services Ltd (TSE:CFW) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.06 and traded as high as $1.24. Calfrac Well Services shares last traded at $1.23, with a volume of 135,138 shares traded.

CFW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$1.75 to C$1.20 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$1.75 to C$1.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Evercore dropped their price target on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$3.00 to C$1.00 in a research note on Monday, November 4th. TD Securities lowered shares of Calfrac Well Services from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$1.50 to C$0.50 in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$3.25 to C$2.25 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$1.97.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 242.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$1.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.60.

Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported C($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.18). The company had revenue of C$399.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$455.08 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Calfrac Well Services Ltd will post -0.7699999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Calfrac Well Services Company Profile (TSE:CFW)

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, the Russian Federation, Mexico, and Argentina. The company offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, other well stimulation, and pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.

