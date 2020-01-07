Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P (NASDAQ:CLMT) Downgraded to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P (NASDAQ:CLMT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CLMT. ValuEngine cut Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th.

Get Calumet Specialty Products Partners L.P alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CLMT traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.93. 23,213 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 314,714. Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P has a 12 month low of $2.65 and a 12 month high of $5.00. The firm has a market cap of $304.58 million, a PE ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.10.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P (NASDAQ:CLMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The oil and gas company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $929.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $751.88 million. Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P had a return on equity of 111.36% and a net margin of 0.37%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLMT. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 26,262 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 4,363 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P by 8.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 119,289 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 9,147 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.44% of the company’s stock.

About Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. produces and sells specialty hydrocarbon products in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Products and Fuel Products. The Specialty Products segment offers various lubricating oils, white mineral oils, solvents, petrolatums, waxes, synthetic lubricants, and other products which are used primarily as raw material components for basic automotive, industrial, and consumer goods.

Read More: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Calumet Specialty Products Partners L.P Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calumet Specialty Products Partners L.P and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.