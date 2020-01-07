Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P (NASDAQ:CLMT) Stock Price Up 7%

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P (NASDAQ:CLMT)’s stock price traded up 7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.99 and last traded at $3.96, 356,800 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 35% from the average session volume of 263,767 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.70.

CLMT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.87. The company has a market capitalization of $286.95 million, a PE ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 1.79.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P (NASDAQ:CLMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The oil and gas company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $929.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $751.88 million. Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P had a return on equity of 111.36% and a net margin of 0.37%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 26,262 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 4,363 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P in the second quarter worth about $32,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P by 8.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 119,289 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 9,147 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P in the second quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.44% of the company’s stock.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. produces and sells specialty hydrocarbon products in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Products and Fuel Products. The Specialty Products segment offers various lubricating oils, white mineral oils, solvents, petrolatums, waxes, synthetic lubricants, and other products which are used primarily as raw material components for basic automotive, industrial, and consumer goods.

