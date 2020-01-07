Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Calyxt, Inc. is a consumer-centric, food- and agriculture-focused company. It researches and develops seeds and food ingredients for agricultural, feed, and food applications as well as offers fat saturation and gluten reduction in soybean oil and wheat. Calyxt, Inc. is based in New Brighton, United States. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Calyxt to $15.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. BidaskClub upgraded Calyxt from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, National Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Calyxt in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.13.

NASDAQ CLXT opened at $7.57 on Friday. Calyxt has a 52-week low of $3.55 and a 52-week high of $19.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 11.97 and a current ratio of 12.38. The company has a market capitalization of $256.69 million, a PE ratio of -8.32 and a beta of 2.64.

Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.97 million for the quarter. Calyxt had a negative net margin of 1,016.27% and a negative return on equity of 43.09%. As a group, analysts forecast that Calyxt will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLXT. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Calyxt by 33.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 619,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,735,000 after buying an additional 154,598 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Calyxt by 8.6% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 573,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,234,000 after buying an additional 45,541 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Calyxt by 8.6% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 573,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,234,000 after acquiring an additional 45,541 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Calyxt by 6.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 418,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,218,000 after purchasing an additional 24,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Calyxt by 7.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 136,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 9,775 shares during the last quarter. 27.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Calyxt Company Profile

Calyxt, Inc, a consumer-centric food- and agriculture-focused company, develops healthier specialty food ingredients and food crops using gene-editing technology for agriculture in the United States. It engages in the development of high oleic and low linolenic soybean product candidates; high fiber wheat; improved quality alfalfa product candidates; and cold storable and reduced browning potatoes.

