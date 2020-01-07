Capgemini (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Capgemini (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS CGEMY opened at $24.56 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.06. Capgemini has a twelve month low of $19.20 and a twelve month high of $25.85.

Capgemini Company Profile

Capgemini SE provides consulting, technology, and digital transformation services. It addresses clients' opportunities in the world of cloud, digital, and platforms, as well as enables organizations to realize business ambitions through an array of services from strategy to operations. The company's Consulting Services segment offers strategy and transformation consulting services primarily in digital transformation that enhance the performance of organizations based on intimate client relationships, and the knowledge of client industries and processes.

