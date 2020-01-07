Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.38 Billion

Brokerages predict that Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) will announce $7.38 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Capital One Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $7.18 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $7.59 billion. Capital One Financial posted sales of $7.01 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, January 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Capital One Financial will report full-year sales of $28.56 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $28.34 billion to $28.76 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $29.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $29.08 billion to $30.30 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Capital One Financial.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.45. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The company had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.12 earnings per share. Capital One Financial’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $116.00 price objective on shares of Capital One Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $111.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $141.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Capital One Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.82.

In related news, Director Bradford H. Warner sold 8,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.36, for a total transaction of $846,672.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 47,543 shares in the company, valued at $4,961,587.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 56,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.26, for a total transaction of $5,537,887.14. Insiders have sold 281,026 shares of company stock worth $28,179,260 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Davis Selected Advisers boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 0.5% during the second quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 13,836,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,255,514,000 after buying an additional 62,409 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 1.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,179,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $560,695,000 after buying an additional 59,949 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,423,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $401,410,000 after purchasing an additional 580,140 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,497,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,347,000 after purchasing an additional 95,246 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 73.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,372,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $306,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433,505 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE COF traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $101.08. 1,522,480 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,525,160. Capital One Financial has a fifty-two week low of $76.82 and a fifty-two week high of $105.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $46.99 billion, a PE ratio of 9.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.38.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

