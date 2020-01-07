Carolina Financial (NASDAQ:CARO) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carolina Financial (NASDAQ:CARO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Carolina Financial Corporation is the holding company of CresCom Bank. It operates through three reportable segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Mortgage Banking, and other. Its deposit products include checking accounts, commercial accounts, savings accounts, retirement accounts, and other time deposits. The company’s loan portfolio comprises loans to small and medium-sized businesses, residential and commercial construction and development loans, commercial real estate loans, residential mortgage loans, residential lot loans, home equity loans, and consumer loans. The company also offers mortgage banking services comprising correspondent lending and loan servicing; and cash management services. Carolina Financial Corporation is based in Charleston, South Carolina. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Carolina Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Stephens reissued a hold rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Carolina Financial in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Carolina Financial from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Carolina Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $44.65 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Carolina Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $41.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:CARO opened at $42.19 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $944.51 million, a PE ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 1.00. Carolina Financial has a 52 week low of $30.69 and a 52 week high of $43.85.

Carolina Financial (NASDAQ:CARO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.05. Carolina Financial had a net margin of 28.30% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The company had revenue of $48.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Carolina Financial will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Carolina Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.99%.

In related news, EVP David L. Morrow sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.71, for a total value of $71,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,902,817.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP M. J. Huggins III sold 2,750 shares of Carolina Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total transaction of $116,655.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,831 shares in the company, valued at $2,410,771.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,178 shares of company stock valued at $779,069 over the last ninety days. 6.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Carolina Financial by 5.6% during the second quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 511,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,944,000 after purchasing an additional 27,175 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Carolina Financial by 1.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 456,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,257,000 after purchasing an additional 6,492 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Carolina Financial by 0.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 370,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,008,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Carolina Financial by 1.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 262,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,211,000 after purchasing an additional 3,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Carolina Financial by 1,627.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 142,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,049,000 after purchasing an additional 151,388 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.83% of the company’s stock.

About Carolina Financial

Carolina Financial Corporation operates as a holding company for CresCom Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking financial services in South Carolina and North Carolina. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Mortgage Banking, and Other. It offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand and savings accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit.

