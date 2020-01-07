Catchmark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) Downgraded by Robert W. Baird to “Neutral”

Catchmark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) was downgraded by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Catchmark Timber Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded Catchmark Timber Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Catchmark Timber Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Catchmark Timber Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.67.

CTT traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $11.13. The stock had a trading volume of 223,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,114. The firm has a market capitalization of $540.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. Catchmark Timber Trust has a 1-year low of $7.60 and a 1-year high of $12.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.77.

Catchmark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $26.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.23 million. Catchmark Timber Trust had a negative return on equity of 48.74% and a negative net margin of 119.09%. On average, research analysts forecast that Catchmark Timber Trust will post -2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTT. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Catchmark Timber Trust by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 91,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Catchmark Timber Trust by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 120,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 5,430 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Catchmark Timber Trust by 9.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,906,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,372,000 after purchasing an additional 241,000 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Catchmark Timber Trust by 2.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 601,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,286,000 after purchasing an additional 12,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Catchmark Timber Trust by 22.7% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,777 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.88% of the company’s stock.

Catchmark Timber Trust Company Profile

CatchMark (NYSE: CTT) is a pure play timberland REIT that strives to deliver consistent and predictable per-share cash flow growth through disciplined acquisitions, active management, sustainable harvests and well-timed real estate sales. Headquartered in Atlanta and focused exclusively on timberland ownership and management, CatchMark began operations in 2007 and owns interests in 1.6 million acres* of timberlands located in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, Oregon, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas.

