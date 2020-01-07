Catchmark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) Downgraded by Robert W. Baird to “Neutral”

Catchmark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) was downgraded by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Catchmark Timber Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded Catchmark Timber Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Catchmark Timber Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Catchmark Timber Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.67.
CTT traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $11.13. The stock had a trading volume of 223,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,114. The firm has a market capitalization of $540.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. Catchmark Timber Trust has a 1-year low of $7.60 and a 1-year high of $12.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.77.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTT. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Catchmark Timber Trust by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 91,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Catchmark Timber Trust by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 120,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 5,430 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Catchmark Timber Trust by 9.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,906,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,372,000 after purchasing an additional 241,000 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Catchmark Timber Trust by 2.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 601,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,286,000 after purchasing an additional 12,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Catchmark Timber Trust by 22.7% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,777 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.88% of the company’s stock.
Catchmark Timber Trust Company Profile
CatchMark (NYSE: CTT) is a pure play timberland REIT that strives to deliver consistent and predictable per-share cash flow growth through disciplined acquisitions, active management, sustainable harvests and well-timed real estate sales. Headquartered in Atlanta and focused exclusively on timberland ownership and management, CatchMark began operations in 2007 and owns interests in 1.6 million acres* of timberlands located in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, Oregon, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas.
