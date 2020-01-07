Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Central Pacific Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Compass Point set a $29.00 price target on Central Pacific Financial and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th.

NYSE CPF opened at $29.17 on Friday. Central Pacific Financial has a 12 month low of $25.46 and a 12 month high of $30.82. The stock has a market cap of $835.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $55.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.00 million. Central Pacific Financial had a net margin of 23.50% and a return on equity of 11.78%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Central Pacific Financial will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Central Pacific Financial’s payout ratio is currently 45.77%.

In other news, Director John C. Dean sold 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.95, for a total transaction of $200,665.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,398 shares in the company, valued at $101,770.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Arnold D. Martines sold 1,730 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.15, for a total transaction of $50,429.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,815 shares in the company, valued at $52,907.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,730 shares of company stock valued at $640,866. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 141.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 431,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,267,000 after acquiring an additional 253,352 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Central Pacific Financial by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 43,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Central Pacific Financial by 21.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 72,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 12,724 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in Central Pacific Financial by 8.5% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 12,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 6.2% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 92,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after buying an additional 5,376 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Central Pacific Financial Company Profile

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in Hawaii. The company operates in three segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others. It offers various deposit products and services, including personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

