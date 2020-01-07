Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Charter Communications in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Guggenheim upgraded Charter Communications to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $488.00 to $528.00 in a research note on Monday, October 28th. BidaskClub upgraded Charter Communications from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Charter Communications from $460.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their price objective on Charter Communications from $500.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Charter Communications has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $456.48.

Shares of NASDAQ CHTR opened at $497.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.19. Charter Communications has a 1-year low of $279.33 and a 1-year high of $498.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $475.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $431.86.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $11.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.42 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 2.91% and a net margin of 2.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Charter Communications will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Charter Communications news, Director Lance Conn sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.87, for a total value of $460,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,552 shares in the company, valued at $3,480,490.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David C. Merritt sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.47, for a total value of $569,364.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,401,183.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,434 shares of company stock valued at $1,603,797. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,278,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,852,045,000 after purchasing an additional 78,800 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 1.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,243,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,676,908,000 after purchasing an additional 58,473 shares during the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 13.3% in the second quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 3,238,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,751,000 after purchasing an additional 381,226 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 1.5% in the second quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 2,889,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,937,000 after purchasing an additional 42,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 0.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,000,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,444,000 after purchasing an additional 16,961 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

