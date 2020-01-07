Chemed (NYSE:CHE) Reaches New 1-Year High at $445.99

Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $445.99 and last traded at $445.66, with a volume of 5318 shares. The stock had previously closed at $441.35.

Several research analysts have commented on CHE shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Chemed from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $490.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Chemed from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Chemed has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $466.25.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $434.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $412.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.42, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.09.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $480.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.89 million. Chemed had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 35.06%. Chemed’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chemed Co. will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Chemed news, Director Frank E. Wood sold 2,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.75, for a total transaction of $1,149,687.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,251,677.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Naomi C. Dallob sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.00, for a total transaction of $949,900.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,504,718. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,232 shares of company stock valued at $4,294,762. 3.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chemed during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in Chemed by 152.9% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chemed by 613.7% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Chemed by 71.1% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chemed in the 2nd quarter valued at about $182,000. Institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates through two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

