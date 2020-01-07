Chemed (NYSE:CHE) Reaches New 1-Year High at $445.99

Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $445.99 and last traded at $445.66, with a volume of 5318 shares. The stock had previously closed at $441.35.
Several research analysts have commented on CHE shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Chemed from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $490.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Chemed from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Chemed has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $466.25.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $434.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $412.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.42, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.09.
In other Chemed news, Director Frank E. Wood sold 2,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.75, for a total transaction of $1,149,687.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,251,677.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Naomi C. Dallob sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.00, for a total transaction of $949,900.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,504,718. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,232 shares of company stock valued at $4,294,762. 3.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chemed during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in Chemed by 152.9% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chemed by 613.7% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Chemed by 71.1% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chemed in the 2nd quarter valued at about $182,000. Institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.
About Chemed (NYSE:CHE)
Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates through two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned and independent contractors, and franchised locations.
