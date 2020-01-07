Chromadex (NASDAQ:CDXC) Trading 6.8% Higher

Shares of Chromadex Corp (NASDAQ:CDXC) traded up 6.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.74 and last traded at $4.69, 395,658 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 48% from the average session volume of 267,553 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.39.

CDXC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Chromadex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Chromadex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Chromadex in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.00.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 3.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $279.42 million, a P/E ratio of -7.69 and a beta of 1.40.

Chromadex (NASDAQ:CDXC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). Chromadex had a negative return on equity of 137.97% and a negative net margin of 74.55%. The firm had revenue of $12.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.66 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Chromadex Corp will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Robert N. Fried acquired 10,000 shares of Chromadex stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.20 per share, for a total transaction of $32,000.00. 11.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Chromadex in the 3rd quarter worth $71,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Chromadex by 377.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 35,418 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Chromadex by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 91,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 6,880 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chromadex by 169.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 154,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 97,330 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Chromadex by 0.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 416,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after acquiring an additional 3,090 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.52% of the company’s stock.

About Chromadex (NASDAQ:CDXC)

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a nutraceutical company. The company offers Nicotinamide riboside (NIAGEN), a novel form of vitamin B3 for enhancing nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD) level used for healthy aging; and Immulina, a spirulina extract and compound, which is used for improving human immune function.

