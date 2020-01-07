Coca-Cola Amatil (ASX:CCL) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $11.26

Coca-Cola Amatil Ltd (ASX:CCL) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.26 and traded as low as $10.93. Coca-Cola Amatil shares last traded at $11.00, with a volume of 686,156 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of A$11.26 and a 200 day moving average price of A$10.63.

About Coca-Cola Amatil (ASX:CCL)

Coca-Cola Amatil Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets non-alcoholic and alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages in Australia, New Zealand, Fiji, Indonesia, Papua New Guinea, and Samoa. Its product range includes non-alcoholic sparkling beverages, spring water, sports and energy drinks, fruit juices, iced tea, flavored milk, coffee, tea, beer, cider, and spirits, as well as ready-to-eat fruit and vegetable snacks and products.

