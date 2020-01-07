Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Commercial Vehicle Group supplies interior systems, vision safety solutions and other cab-related products for the global commercial vehicle market, including the heavy-duty (Class 8) truck market, the construction market and other specialized transportation markets. The company’s products include suspension seat systems, interior trim systems, such as instrument and door panels, headliners, cabinetry and floor systems, mirrors, wiper systems, controls and switches specifically designed for applications in commercial vehicle cabs. “

Get Commercial Vehicle Group alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on CVGI. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Commercial Vehicle Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.63.

NASDAQ:CVGI traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $6.09. 145,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170,233. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.56 million, a P/E ratio of 4.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Commercial Vehicle Group has a 1 year low of $5.72 and a 1 year high of $9.77.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $225.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.20 million. Commercial Vehicle Group had a return on equity of 27.58% and a net margin of 3.82%. As a group, research analysts predict that Commercial Vehicle Group will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Commercial Vehicle Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Commercial Vehicle Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Commercial Vehicle Group by 88.2% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 4,450 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in Commercial Vehicle Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $150,000. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Commercial Vehicle Group by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 19,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares during the period. 76.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Commercial Vehicle Group

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells a range of cab related products and systems in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific regions. It operates through two segments, Electrical Systems and Global Seating. The Electrical Systems segment electronic provides wire harness assemblies that function as current carrying devices used to provide electrical interconnections for gauges, lights, control functions, power circuits, powertrain and transmission sensors, emissions systems, and other electronic applications on commercial vehicles; and panel assemblies and cabinets.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Commercial Vehicle Group (CVGI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Vehicle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Vehicle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.