Communications Systems (NASDAQ:JCS) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Communications Systems (NASDAQ:JCS) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Communications Systems manufactures and markets connectors and wiring devices for voice, data and video communications under the Suttle brand name in the United States and internationally. The company also manufactures a line of high performance fiber-optic connectors, interconnect devices and fiber cable assemblies for the telecommunications, computer and electronics markets. The company has several manufacturing plants in the United States and abroad. “

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Communications Systems in a report on Monday, November 25th. They set a buy rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered Communications Systems from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Communications Systems from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th.

JCS opened at $6.17 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 4.33. Communications Systems has a one year low of $2.17 and a one year high of $9.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.63 million, a P/E ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 0.90.

Communications Systems (NASDAQ:JCS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.12. Communications Systems had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 5.80%. The business had revenue of $18.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.10 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Communications Systems will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. Communications Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -11.27%.

In other news, VP Scott Fluegge sold 5,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.27, for a total transaction of $34,416.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 9,664 shares of company stock worth $59,174 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 21.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in Communications Systems by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 663,568 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,033,000 after acquiring an additional 134,043 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Communications Systems by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 513,711 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in Communications Systems by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 321,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Communications Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.08% of the company’s stock.

Communications Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity infrastructure products for broadband and voice communications in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's Transition Networks segment designs, assembles, and markets media converters, NIDs, network interface cards, Ethernet switches, small form factor pluggable modules, and other connectivity products under the Transition Networks brand name.

