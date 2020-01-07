Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) Director Michael Kalkstein Sells 9,500 Shares

Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) Director Michael Kalkstein sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.35, for a total value of $3,043,325.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

COO traded up $0.87 during trading on Monday, hitting $323.17. 184,161 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 230,654. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $313.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $313.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Cooper Companies Inc has a 12-month low of $246.00 and a 12-month high of $344.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.17, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.91.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The medical device company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.03. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 17.59%. The business had revenue of $691.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $683.83 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Cooper Companies Inc will post 12.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Cooper Companies by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,894 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,996,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in Cooper Companies by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 670 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Cooper Companies by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,589 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Cooper Companies by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 934 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.34% of the company’s stock.

COO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Northcoast Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cooper Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $325.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Raymond James cut their price target on Cooper Companies from $364.00 to $355.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 target price on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $344.00 target price on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cooper Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $339.50.

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

