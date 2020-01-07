Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) Director Michael Kalkstein Sells 9,500 Shares

Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) Director Michael Kalkstein sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.35, for a total value of $3,043,325.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
COO traded up $0.87 during trading on Monday, hitting $323.17. 184,161 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 230,654. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $313.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $313.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Cooper Companies Inc has a 12-month low of $246.00 and a 12-month high of $344.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.17, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.91.
Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The medical device company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.03. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 17.59%. The business had revenue of $691.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $683.83 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Cooper Companies Inc will post 12.82 EPS for the current year.
COO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Northcoast Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cooper Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $325.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Raymond James cut their price target on Cooper Companies from $364.00 to $355.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 target price on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $344.00 target price on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cooper Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $339.50.
Cooper Companies Company Profile
The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.
