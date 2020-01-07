Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong-Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $68.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. is a provider of a comprehensive learning and talent management solution delivered as software-as-a-service (SaaS). Solutions offered by the Company include five integrated platforms for learning management, enterprise social networking, performance management, succession planning and extended enterprise. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. is based in California. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub raised Cornerstone OnDemand from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Cornerstone OnDemand from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Cornerstone OnDemand in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $66.29.

Shares of NASDAQ CSOD traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $58.65. The stock had a trading volume of 45,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,749. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -255.00 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. Cornerstone OnDemand has a fifty-two week low of $49.81 and a fifty-two week high of $62.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.24 and a 200-day moving average of $57.06.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. Cornerstone OnDemand had a positive return on equity of 13.85% and a negative net margin of 2.95%. The company had revenue of $145.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.06 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Cornerstone OnDemand will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

In other Cornerstone OnDemand news, CEO Adam L. Miller sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.63, for a total value of $445,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,145,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,380,199.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam J. Weiss sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.17, for a total transaction of $240,680.00. Insiders have sold 163,941 shares of company stock worth $9,692,092 in the last ninety days. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 25.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,283 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,713,000 after acquiring an additional 6,313 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,203 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 8.9% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 28,370 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Cornerstone OnDemand by 5.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,585 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,967 shares during the period. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and human capital management software through software-as-a-service model worldwide. Its enterprise human capital management platform comprises four product suites, such as Recruiting Suite that helps organizations to attract, hire, and onboard the right employees; Learning Suite, which provides robust, a modern learning management software to supports compliance, knowledge sharing, and employee-driven development training; Performance Suite that provides tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, development plans, continuous feedback, compensation management, and succession planning; and HR Administration Suite, which provides an aggregated view of all employee data with workforce planning, self-service management, and compliance reporting capabilities.

