Correvio Pharma (NASDAQ:CORV) Shares Gap Up to $0.41

Correvio Pharma Corp (NASDAQ:CORV) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.39, but opened at $0.41. Correvio Pharma shares last traded at $0.42, with a volume of 5,973,145 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CORV shares. HC Wainwright cut shares of Correvio Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Mackie cut shares of Correvio Pharma to a “hold” rating and set a $1.60 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Bloom Burton upgraded shares of Correvio Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners cut shares of Correvio Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Correvio Pharma has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.40.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.54, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 0.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.81.

Correvio Pharma (NASDAQ:CORV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $6.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.87 million. Correvio Pharma had a negative net margin of 121.25% and a negative return on equity of 1,022.22%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Correvio Pharma Corp will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CORV. Tamarack Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Correvio Pharma by 34.3% in the third quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 4,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,000 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Correvio Pharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,212,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Correvio Pharma by 177.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 63,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 40,815 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its position in shares of Correvio Pharma by 0.8% in the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 4,825,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,423,000 after purchasing an additional 37,223 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Correvio Pharma by 17.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 123,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 18,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.60% of the company’s stock.

Correvio Pharma Corp. operates as a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the provision of development and commercialization of medical products. It operates through the Europe and Rest of the World geographical segments. The firm focuses on cardiovascular therapies that will improve the quality of life and health of patients suffering from heart disease.

