Critical Review: Peak Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:PKPH) vs. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:OSMT)

Peak Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:PKPH) and Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Peak Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A Osmotica Pharmaceuticals 0 0 3 0 3.00

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $11.67, suggesting a potential upside of 100.11%. Given Osmotica Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Osmotica Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Peak Pharmaceuticals.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3.7% of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.7% of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Peak Pharmaceuticals and Osmotica Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Peak Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$50,000.00 N/A N/A Osmotica Pharmaceuticals $263.70 million 1.14 -$109.40 million ($0.51) -11.43

Peak Pharmaceuticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Osmotica Pharmaceuticals.

Profitability

This table compares Peak Pharmaceuticals and Osmotica Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Peak Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A Osmotica Pharmaceuticals -142.64% -42.38% -18.25%

Summary

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals beats Peak Pharmaceuticals on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Peak Pharmaceuticals

Peak Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a bio­pharmaceutical and nutraceutical company in the United States. The company focuses to develop, manufacture, market, and sell medicinal products based on extracts from hemp. It is involved in the development of over-the-counter, THC­free, hemp based products for human market for the prevention and alleviation of symptoms associated with inflammatory and auto-immune diseases. The company was formerly known as Cannabis Therapy Corporation and changed its name to Peak Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in December 2014. Peak Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

About Osmotica Pharmaceuticals

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes specialty products that target markets with underserved patient populations. The company's promoted approved products include specialty neurology products, such as M-72 to treat ADHD; Osmolex ER for treating Parkinson's and drug-induced extrapyramidal reactions in adults; Lorzone for muscle spasms; ConZip to treat pain; and Ontinua ER for treating opioid withdrawal symptoms. It also provides women's health products, including Divigel for menopause, as well as OB Complete, a dietary supplement for prenatal, pregnancy, and postnatal periods; and RVL-1201 for treating Blepharoptos. In addition, the company's non-promoted approved products comprise Methylphenidate ER for ADHD; Venlafaxine ER tablets to treat major depressive disorder and social anxiety disorder; Hydromorphone ER for treating; Nifedipine ER for hypertension; Sodium Benzoate/Sodium Phenylacetate to treat hyperammonemia; Oxybutynin ER for overactive bladder; and prescription prenatal vitamins for treating nutritional requirements during pregnancy, as well as Osmodex ANDAs and other ANDAs for various treatments. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc is headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey.

