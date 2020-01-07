CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, "CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate company focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of self storage facilities in the United States. Its self storage facilities are designed to offer storage space for residential and commercial customers. CubeSmart, formally known as U-Store-It Trust, is based in Wayne, Pennsylvania."

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded CubeSmart from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Cfra downgraded CubeSmart from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised CubeSmart from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $38.50 in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.58.

Shares of CUBE stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.93. 164,205 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,726,297. CubeSmart has a 12-month low of $28.08 and a 12-month high of $36.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.86, a P/E/G ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.46.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $166.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.01 million. CubeSmart had a net margin of 28.58% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that CubeSmart will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a positive change from CubeSmart’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.49%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CUBE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in CubeSmart by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,366,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $346,672,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382,832 shares during the period. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of CubeSmart during the 3rd quarter worth $80,499,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 376.4% during the 2nd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,176,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719,753 shares during the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CubeSmart during the 3rd quarter worth $54,460,000. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,092,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,417,000 after purchasing an additional 784,976 shares during the last quarter. 97.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CubeSmart Company Profile

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2019 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

