Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Stock Price Up 6.6%

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG)’s share price rose 6.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $40.07 and last traded at $39.90, approximately 5,562,976 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 87% from the average daily volume of 2,973,263 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.42.

DDOG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Datadog from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Datadog in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Datadog in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Datadog in a report on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Datadog in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.80.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 4.94 and a quick ratio of 4.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.27.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $95.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.72 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Datadog will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Datadog during the third quarter worth about $34,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Datadog during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Price Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $178,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $196,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $383,000. Institutional investors own 33.12% of the company’s stock.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. Its SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

