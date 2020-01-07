DECENT Hits One Day Trading Volume of $1,418.00 (DCT)

DECENT (CURRENCY:DCT) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. Over the last week, DECENT has traded 34.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. DECENT has a total market capitalization of $788,631.00 and $1,418.00 worth of DECENT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DECENT coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0154 or 0.00000194 BTC on major exchanges including LBank, BCEX, Upbit and ChaoEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00007386 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00008769 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000515 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002293 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001478 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000093 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000424 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000169 BTC.

DECENT Coin Profile

DECENT uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 10th, 2016. DECENT’s total supply is 73,197,775 coins and its circulating supply is 51,306,089 coins. DECENT’s official Twitter account is @DECENTplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DECENT is /r/decentplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DECENT is decent.ch

Buying and Selling DECENT

DECENT can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, BCEX, HitBTC, Bittrex, Upbit and ChaoEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DECENT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DECENT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DECENT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

