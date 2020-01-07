Deutsche Bank Initiates Coverage on Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC)

Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Tenet Healthcare from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised Tenet Healthcare from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Mizuho reissued a buy rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $23.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tenet Healthcare presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.36.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

THC stock traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.86. The stock had a trading volume of 3,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 780,523. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.75. Tenet Healthcare has a 52-week low of $17.18 and a 52-week high of $39.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.38, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 35.68% and a negative net margin of 1.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Audrey T. Andrews sold 65,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.59, for a total transaction of $1,999,362.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,731,455.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the third quarter valued at $2,446,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 22.9% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 60,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 11,172 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 335.9% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 47,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 36,568 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 1.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 169,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,739,000 after acquiring an additional 2,546 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the third quarter valued at about $805,000. 99.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

Recommended Story: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.