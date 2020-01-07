Deutsche Bank Initiates Coverage on Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC)

Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Tenet Healthcare from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised Tenet Healthcare from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Mizuho reissued a buy rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $23.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tenet Healthcare presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.36.
THC stock traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.86. The stock had a trading volume of 3,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 780,523. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.75. Tenet Healthcare has a 52-week low of $17.18 and a 52-week high of $39.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.38, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.14.
In other news, EVP Audrey T. Andrews sold 65,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.59, for a total transaction of $1,999,362.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,731,455.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the third quarter valued at $2,446,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 22.9% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 60,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 11,172 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 335.9% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 47,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 36,568 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 1.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 169,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,739,000 after acquiring an additional 2,546 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the third quarter valued at about $805,000. 99.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Tenet Healthcare Company Profile
Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.
