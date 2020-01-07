Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DIGIMARC CORPORATION based in Beaverton, Oregon, is a leading innovator and technology provider, enabling businesses and governments worldwide to enrich everyday living by giving persistent digital identities to all forms of media and objects. The company’s technology enables a wide range of solutions for enhancing traffic safety and national security, deterring fraud, counterfeiting and piracy, and enabling new digital media distribution and monetization models that provide consumers with more choice and access to content when, where and how they want it. Digimarc licenses its intellectual property to business partners across a range of industries, delivers solutions for protecting and managing digital images, and offers professional development services to bring strategic initiatives to market. “

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Digimarc from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Digimarc in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a buy rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Digimarc in a report on Monday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $48.10.

NASDAQ DMRC traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,021. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.61. The stock has a market cap of $416.84 million, a P/E ratio of -11.64 and a beta of -0.02. Digimarc has a 52 week low of $16.91 and a 52 week high of $66.50.

Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.80 million. Digimarc had a negative net margin of 140.51% and a negative return on equity of 57.32%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Digimarc will post -2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Bruce L. Davis sold 23,391 shares of Digimarc stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total value of $802,545.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 46,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,586,185.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tony Rodriguez sold 1,000 shares of Digimarc stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $33,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,001,253. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,391 shares of company stock valued at $905,545. Company insiders own 6.38% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Digimarc by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,320 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Digimarc by 3.8% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,265 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Digimarc by 4.9% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,845 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Digimarc by 780.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,092 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Digimarc in the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Institutional investors own 64.30% of the company’s stock.

Digimarc Company Profile

Digimarc Corporation provides media identification and management solutions to government and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It offers Digimarc Intuitive Computing Platform, a comprehensive set of technologies for identifying, discovering, and interacting with digitally-enhanced media, which includes Digimarc Barcode, a method for imperceptibly enhancing packaging, print, images, thermal labels, audio, and other objects with data that is detected by enabled devices, such as smart phones, computers, barcode scanners, and machine-vision equipment.

