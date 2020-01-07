Digitex Futures Price Up 10.1% Over Last Week (DGTX)

Digitex Futures (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 6th. During the last week, Digitex Futures has traded 10.1% higher against the dollar. One Digitex Futures token can currently be bought for $0.0413 or 0.00000522 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, Exrates and OOOBTC. Digitex Futures has a total market cap of $32.50 million and $1.05 million worth of Digitex Futures was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002738 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012723 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.89 or 0.00188940 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $114.92 or 0.01458285 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.68 or 0.00122848 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00024404 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Digitex Futures Profile

Digitex Futures’ genesis date was January 15th, 2018. Digitex Futures’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 786,270,270 tokens. The Reddit community for Digitex Futures is /r/DigitexFutures . Digitex Futures’ official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures and its Facebook page is accessible here . Digitex Futures’ official message board is blog.digitexfutures.com . The official website for Digitex Futures is digitexfutures.com

Buying and Selling Digitex Futures

Digitex Futures can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, OOOBTC and Exrates. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex Futures directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitex Futures should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digitex Futures using one of the exchanges listed above.

