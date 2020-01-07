DNB ASA/S (OTCMKTS:DNHBY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DNB ASA/S (OTCMKTS:DNHBY) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DNB ASA is a commercial bank which provide banking products and services to retail and corporate customers primarily in Norway and internationally. The company offers savings and investment products, loans, investment banking advisory, financing services, insurance products, foreign exchange, cash management, payments and pension services as well as cards, advisory and real estate broking services. DNB ASA is headquartered in Oslo, Norway. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of DNB ASA/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of DNB ASA/S to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th.

OTCMKTS DNHBY opened at $18.63 on Friday. DNB ASA/S has a one year low of $15.60 and a one year high of $19.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.16.

DNB ASA/S (OTCMKTS:DNHBY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. DNB ASA/S had a net margin of 33.63% and a return on equity of 11.30%. Equities analysts forecast that DNB ASA/S will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

DNB ASA/S Company Profile

DNB ASA provides various banking products and services for retail and corporate customers in Norway and internationally. The company offers savings and investment products, including saving accounts, home savings products, equities, retirement savings, fixed rate deposits, exchange traded products, bonds and commercial papers, and asset management services; and loans, such as home mortgages, car and consumer loans, trade finance, and export financing, as well as overdraft facilities, bank guarantees, and leasing and factoring services.

