Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Shares Up 5.5%

Domo Inc (NASDAQ:DOMO)’s share price traded up 5.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $22.75 and last traded at $22.69, 407,000 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 16% from the average session volume of 482,259 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.50.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (up previously from $28.00) on shares of Domo in a report on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine lowered Domo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Domo from $28.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Domo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Domo from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56. The stock has a market cap of $632.26 million, a P/E ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.88.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $44.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.81 million. Domo had a negative net margin of 75.42% and a negative return on equity of 1,396.92%. Domo’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.06) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Domo Inc will post -4.67 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Domo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Domo in the second quarter worth $35,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Domo by 412.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Domo by 100.3% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Domo during the second quarter valued at $94,000. 63.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

