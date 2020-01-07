DSV AS/ADR (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

DSV AS/ADR (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DSV A/S provides transport and logistics services. It offers truck, ship and plane transport services as well as warehousing and logistic services. The company also provides shipment booking, pick-up, custom clearance, cargo consolidation, document and insurance services as well as warehousing, picking/packaging, distribution, supply chain management and order planning services. It operates primarily in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North and South America, Asia, Australia and the Pacific. DSV A/S is headquartered in Hedehusene, Denmark. “

Separately, ValuEngine lowered DSV AS/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th.

DSDVY stock traded up $0.33 on Monday, reaching $56.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,800. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.37. DSV AS/ADR has a 12-month low of $34.98 and a 12-month high of $57.89. The firm has a market cap of $20.87 billion, a PE ratio of 32.25, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.41.

DSV AS/ADR Company Profile

DSV A/S provides transport and logistics services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America and South America, Asia, Australia, and the Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Air & Sea, Road, and Solutions. The company offers air and sea freight services, including standard freight, compliance, and carrier services, as well as container and sea-air freight services.

