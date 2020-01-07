Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.88 Per Share

Analysts predict that Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) will report earnings of $0.88 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Duke Energy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.96 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.82. Duke Energy reported earnings of $0.84 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Duke Energy will report full-year earnings of $5.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.87 to $5.10. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.88 to $5.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Duke Energy.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.10. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The firm had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

DUK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised shares of Duke Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $91.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of Duke Energy to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DUK. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Duke Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Duke Energy by 334.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.17% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $90.84. The stock had a trading volume of 2,400,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,014,031. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Duke Energy has a 52-week low of $82.46 and a 52-week high of $97.37. The firm has a market cap of $65.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $89.33 and a 200 day moving average of $91.11.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.945 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $3.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.08%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

