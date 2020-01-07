Eastgroup Properties Inc (NYSE:EGP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $86.16 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Eastgroup Properties Inc (NYSE:EGP) will announce $86.16 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Eastgroup Properties’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $87.20 million and the lowest is $84.82 million. Eastgroup Properties posted sales of $77.98 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eastgroup Properties will report full-year sales of $331.32 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $329.66 million to $333.31 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $366.30 million, with estimates ranging from $347.19 million to $380.15 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Eastgroup Properties.

Eastgroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $83.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.24 million. Eastgroup Properties had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 28.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Eastgroup Properties from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Eastgroup Properties from $109.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Eastgroup Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Eastgroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.60.

In other news, Director David H. Hoster II sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.84, for a total transaction of $797,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 167,646 shares in the company, valued at $22,270,094.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EGP. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eastgroup Properties by 508.3% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 134,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,556,000 after buying an additional 112,071 shares in the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of Eastgroup Properties by 1,090.1% during the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 96,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,181,000 after acquiring an additional 88,300 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in shares of Eastgroup Properties by 2.1% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 48,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Eastgroup Properties by 3.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 57,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eastgroup Properties during the third quarter worth $19,430,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Eastgroup Properties stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $132.14. The stock had a trading volume of 180,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,676. The company has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.30, a PEG ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $133.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.11. Eastgroup Properties has a 52 week low of $90.10 and a 52 week high of $138.15.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. This is an increase from Eastgroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. Eastgroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 64.24%.

About Eastgroup Properties

EastGroup Properties, Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

