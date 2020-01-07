Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) VP Sells $1,073,917.50 in Stock

Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) VP Huimin Wang sold 4,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.95, for a total transaction of $1,073,917.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,898 shares in the company, valued at $8,521,593.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Huimin Wang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 9th, Huimin Wang sold 4,650 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.56, for a total transaction of $1,109,304.00.

On Tuesday, November 5th, Huimin Wang sold 4,650 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.83, for a total transaction of $1,091,959.50.

Shares of NYSE EW traded up $3.17 on Monday, hitting $234.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,081,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,152,617. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a 12-month low of $148.15 and a 12-month high of $247.64. The company has a market capitalization of $48.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $237.81 and a 200-day moving average of $221.00.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.19. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 32.28%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on EW shares. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $262.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $255.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Friday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $248.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.17.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 67.7% during the third quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 265 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 80.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

