Einsteinium (EMC2) Reaches Market Capitalization of $7.84 Million

Einsteinium (CURRENCY:EMC2) traded up 4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. One Einsteinium coin can currently be bought for about $0.0358 or 0.00000453 BTC on exchanges including Poloniex, Cryptopia, Bittrex and Upbit. During the last seven days, Einsteinium has traded 9.5% higher against the dollar. Einsteinium has a total market cap of $7.84 million and $97,499.00 worth of Einsteinium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Einsteinium alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45.42 or 0.00575028 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00011112 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000893 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000045 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00010107 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000227 BTC.

FlorinCoin (FLO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000839 BTC.

Einsteinium Coin Profile

Einsteinium (EMC2) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2014. Einsteinium’s total supply is 219,170,314 coins. Einsteinium’s official website is www.emc2.foundation . Einsteinium’s official Twitter account is @einsteiniumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Einsteinium is /r/einsteinium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Einsteinium’s official message board is emc2slack.herokuapp.com

Buying and Selling Einsteinium

Einsteinium can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Upbit, Bittrex and Poloniex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Einsteinium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Einsteinium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Einsteinium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Einsteinium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Einsteinium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.