Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ENTA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $60.59 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ENTA) to announce sales of $60.59 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Enanta Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $62.44 million and the lowest is $58.63 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $69.89 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $179.79 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $166.29 million to $187.24 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $161.85 million, with estimates ranging from $145.32 million to $171.22 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Enanta Pharmaceuticals.

Get Enanta Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The biotechnology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.12). Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 22.60%. The company had revenue of $51.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.95 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities cut Enanta Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, September 26th. BidaskClub lowered Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine raised Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.50.

In other news, CFO Paul J. Mellett sold 10,000 shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.88, for a total transaction of $608,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.35% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $16,686,000. Man Group plc lifted its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 181.3% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 295,954 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,781,000 after acquiring an additional 190,743 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,528,541 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $128,978,000 after acquiring an additional 159,504 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 944,787 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $79,721,000 after acquiring an additional 70,390 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,894,000. Institutional investors own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.40 on Monday, hitting $61.97. The stock had a trading volume of 166,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,391. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.36 and a 200 day moving average of $69.06. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $57.15 and a twelve month high of $106.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.04 and a beta of 0.89.

About Enanta Pharmaceuticals

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, primary biliary cholangitis, and hepatitis B virus.

See Also: Municipal Bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Enanta Pharmaceuticals (ENTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.