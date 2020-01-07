Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $9.69

Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.69 and traded as high as $9.83. Energy Recovery shares last traded at $9.66, with a volume of 91,199 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have commented on ERII. Raymond James began coverage on Energy Recovery in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine cut Energy Recovery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. BidaskClub upgraded Energy Recovery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. JMP Securities set a $15.00 price target on Energy Recovery and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Energy Recovery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.20.

The firm has a market cap of $531.91 million, a PE ratio of 48.55 and a beta of 4.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.32 and a quick ratio of 4.01.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04. Energy Recovery had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 18.65%. The business had revenue of $24.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Energy Recovery, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ole Peter Lorentzen sold 150,000 shares of Energy Recovery stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.73, for a total transaction of $1,309,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Arve Hanstveit sold 13,605 shares of Energy Recovery stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.22, for a total value of $125,438.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,109,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,228,714.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 204,081 shares of company stock valued at $1,790,499. Company insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ERII. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Energy Recovery during the 1st quarter worth about $308,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Energy Recovery by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 533,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,657,000 after purchasing an additional 100,752 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Energy Recovery during the 2nd quarter worth about $131,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Energy Recovery by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 4,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Energy Recovery by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 193,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 7,440 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.55% of the company’s stock.

Energy Recovery, Inc provides energy solutions to industrial fluid flow markets under the ERI, PX, Pressure Exchanger, PX Pressure Exchanger, AT, AquaBold, VorTeq, MTeq, IsoBoost, and IsoGen names. The company operates through Water and Oil & Gas segments. It offers pressure exchanger energy recovery devices for water desalination plants; hydraulic turbochargers for low-pressure brackish, high-pressure seawater reverse osmosis systems, and other water treatment applications; and high-pressure and circulation pumps for small- to medium-sized desalination plants.

