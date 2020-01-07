Enghouse Systems (TSE:ENGH) Given New C$57.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Enghouse Systems (TSE:ENGH) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$53.00 to C$57.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Enghouse Systems from C$47.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Enghouse Systems from C$45.50 to C$54.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th.

ENGH stock opened at C$50.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 39.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Enghouse Systems has a 12 month low of C$30.97 and a 12 month high of C$51.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$45.07 and a 200-day moving average price of C$38.68.

Enghouse Systems Limited develops and sells enterprise oriented applications software worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interactive Management Group and Asset Management Group. The Interactive Management Group segment provides customer interaction software and services. Its technologies include contact center, attendant console, interactive voice response, dialers, agent performance optimization, and analytics that support various telephony environment.

